Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Area Agency on Aging of the Brazos Valley will host a drive-thru health fair on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Texas 6 in College Station. Community residents 60 an over are encouraged to learn about ways to improve their health without leaving their vehicles. There will be games, prizes and a free sack lunch for those who attend.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Southern Drag Boat Association races, through Sunday at Lake Bryan on Sandy Point Road. Races run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $10.
Texas A&M University commencement ceremonies, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus.
Do Portugal International Circus, through Sunday at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Today’s performance will be at 7:30 p.m., with performances Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Limited seating. General admission tickets start at $15. doportugalcircus.com.
Community Movie Night, 7 p.m. at New Victory Temple Church, 1115 Detroit St. in College Station. Activities begin in the parking lot at 7 p.m., with Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie beginning at dark.
Buckle Down South Festival, through Saturday at the Texas Renaissance Festival in Todd Mission. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday. The event includes a cook-off, car show and concert. Tickets start at $30. buckledownsouth.com.
James and the Giant Peach Jr., 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.
Shrek the Musical Jr., 7 p.m. at Allen Academy, 3201 Boonville Road in Bryan. Tickets start at $5. go.theeagle.com/shrek.
Mark Norman stand-up comedy, 7:30 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar, 201 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $25. go.theeagle.com/comedy.
Suicide loss peer support group, noon at Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 4001 E. 29th St., Suite 90 in Bryan. Free and open to adults who have lost loved ones to suicide.
LIVE MUSIC
Trent Herrera Band, 7:30 p.m. at the Canteen Bar in Calvary Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Blaggards, 9 p.m. at O’Bannon’s Taphouse, 103 Boyett St. in College Station. Free.
Patriot Road, 8 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station. Free.
Deanna Wendolyn, 7 p.m. at Funky Junky, 106 N. Main St. in Caldwell. Free.
Darryl Worley, 8:30 p.m. at The Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell. Tickets are $60. theoldpostofficecaldwell.com.
Crossroads Band, 7:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Trey Yenger, 8:30 p.m. at The Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1505 S. Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing site, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Tumble Through Texas, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.