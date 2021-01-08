Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Luckey’s Rod Run is set for Sunday at Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan. The annual event, held the first Sunday of the year, draws hundreds of classic cars, hot rods and other custom vehicles from around the region. Car owners who plan to participate need to register for this year’s event, and face coverings are required except when eating or drinking and physically distanced. For more information, visit go.theeagle.com/luckey.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, all day, with street closures from 4 to 11 p.m. Shops and restaurants open late. The Brian Turner Band will be performing at the Palace Theater from 7 to 9 p.m. www.downtownbryan.com/first-friday-activities.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Rudder Plaza and the Mays Business School on the Texas A&M campus. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointments required.
Suicide loss peer support group, noon at the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 4001 E. 29th St. in Bryan. The free support group is open to adults who have lost a friend, family member or loved one to suicide. peersupportloss.eventbrite.com.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
LIVE MUSIC
Crossroads Band, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $8 at the door.
Frank Martin Gilligan, 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ in Brenham.
Keith Michael Kallina, 8:30 p.m. at The Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Treble Soul, 8 p.m. at the Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 Park St. in Brenham. Free.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Free with paid entry to the park. Entrance permits can be purchased at reserveamerica.com.
Spirit Ice Arena open house, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free skating and lessons. spiriticearena.com.
Motorcycle meetup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, music, a food truck and door prizes.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
LIVE MUSIC
Matt Castillo single release party, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $8 at the door.
Hadden Sayers acoustic show, 7 p.m. at The Gallery in downtown Navasota. Tickets are $20. houseconcertsatthegallery.com/shows.
Steven Marshall acoustic show, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
SPORTS
Texas A&M men’s basketball vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m. at Reed Arena. Tickets available at 12thMan.com/MBBTickets.