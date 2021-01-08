Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Luckey’s Rod Run is set for Sunday at Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan. The annual event, held the first Sunday of the year, draws hundreds of classic cars, hot rods and other custom vehicles from around the region. Car owners who plan to participate need to register for this year’s event, and face coverings are required except when eating or drinking and physically distanced. For more information, visit go.theeagle.com/luckey.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

First Friday in Downtown Bryan, all day, with street closures from 4 to 11 p.m. Shops and restaurants open late. The Brian Turner Band will be performing at the Palace Theater from 7 to 9 p.m. www.downtownbryan.com/first-friday-activities.

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.