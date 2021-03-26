Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University will host an April 6 lecture by Catharine Arnold on the Spanish flu aboard the USS Leviathan in 1918. Arnold is a historian and author. Her most recent book is Pandemic 1918: The Story of the Deadliest Influenza in History. For a Zoom link to the lecture, which starts at 12:20 p.m., visit tx.ag/arnold21.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Brazos County Youth Livestock Show, 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.
Night of Hope banquet, 6:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. The event, presented by Unbound BCS, will highlight efforts to combat human trafficking. Karla Solomon, a human trafficking survivor, will be the keynote speaker. For ticket information, visit go.theeagle.com/unboundbcs.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, noon, online event. The topic is Houston Methodist Hospital’s Centennial Tower, presented by EYP Architects of Houston. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health and click “view speaker program” for a link to the Zoom meeting.
The Fab Four, Creative Works Presentation, 7 p.m. at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan. A multimedia dance performance displaying the cultural impact of The Beatles. Free, but registration required. go.theeagle.com/fabfour.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
White Creek Community Center, 667 W. Campus Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
The Piano Show, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Robert Conn, 7 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Boot Scootin’ Boogie Charity Concert, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Featuring Morgan Ashley, Tres Leches & Traitor Joe’s and The Ace Band. Proceeds benefit Camp Hope and Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center. Tickets are $10. go.theeagle.com/southerns.
Waylon Thibodeaux, 7 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dance Hall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $15 cover charge.
Larry Ybarra, 7:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
EXHIBITS
Architecture Faculty Biennial, through April 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Artwork created outside the classroom by Texas A&M University College of Architecture faculty members. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.