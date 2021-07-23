Calendar for Friday

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will host a Community Art Day on Aug. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. The free event will have art-themed activities for all ages, including a large coloring mural, sidewalk chalk art, rock painting, lilac painting, animal drawings, yarn art and more. The Arts Council is at 4180 Texas 6 in College Station.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Willy Wonka Jr., 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
Forsyth’s Summer Storytime Series, 10 a.m. at the MSC Forsyth Galleries on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. An art-themed story and project for children ages 3 to 6. RSVP at tx.ag/storytime21.
The Local Night Bazaar, 7 to 10 p.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring a variety of artisans, producers and crafters from the Brazos Valley.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
Vacation Bible School, through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3333 Oak Ridge Drive in Bryan. For children ages 5 through the end of the fifth grade. Snacks are provided. wpcbryan.org.
Community Garden harvest and workday, 6 p.m. at New Victory Temple Church, 1115 Detroit St. in College Station. Volunteers welcome.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Drew Moreland and The Neon Hustle, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Live music series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Ryan Pinnick, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Risky Liver Band, 7:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Jerry and Anthony Moreno, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Karissa Presley, 9 p.m. at 5 Knocks, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Greg Day, 6 p.m. at WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota.
Southern Degenerates, 8 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station. Free.
Morgan Ashley, 6 p.m. at Las Palapas, 701 Texas Ave. in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring work for sale from artists around the region.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.