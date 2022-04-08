Calendar for Friday

1 event to mark on your calendar

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will have an Easter in the Park service at Central Park in College Station on April 17. The sunrise service begins at 7 a.m. and will be followed by a free breakfast and children's Easter egg hunt. For details, visit easterinthepark.com.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

PBR Boot Barn Classic in Aggieland, 8 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Tickets are $19 to $109. go.theeagle.com/pbr.

“The Frogs,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.

"Matilda Jr.," 7 p.m. at College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave. Tickets are $10 at ptdrama.ludus.com.

"Frozen Jr.," 7 p.m. at Allen Academy, 3201 Boonville Road in Bryan. Tickets are $5 at rambrandts.square.site.

Neighborhood prayer walk, 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. Explore the neighborhood around the church and pray about how to serve our neighbors.

Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:30 p.m., online event. The theme is The Year of Design for Health. Visit tx.ag/AFH22 for a link to the Zoom meeting.

Blinn College Clay Shootout, Boswell Porter 4-H Shotgun Range at 7676 County Road 247 near Snook in Burleson County. Entry fees are $500 for four-person teams and $125 for single shooters. Flights will be at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission for spectators is $20. More information and online registration is available at blinn.edu/alumni/clayshootout.html.

LIVE MUSIC

Randall King, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry's, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $15. go.theeagle.com/harrys.

The Southern Degenerates, 9 p.m. at Yesterday's Bar and Grill, 4421 Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Blaggards, 10 p.m. at O'Bannon's Taphouse, 103 Boyett St. in College Station.

Josh Calvin & 183 South Band, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Oliver Penn, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel's in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

London Lawhon, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.

Element Jazz Band, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Chase Richburg, 9 p.m. to midnight at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. $5 at the door.

Ryan West, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol, Electric Astronaut and Atarimatt, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $5.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through Sunday at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.