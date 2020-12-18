Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Seth Broesche Memorial is set for Feb. 6 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event will include a ranch rodeo, team roping, mutton bustin, a live auction and dance and more. The annual event honors Broesche, who died in 2016, with proceeds funding scholarships for students in need.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.

Movies at Olsen Field, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with The Grinch, followed by Elf at 7:30 p.m. There will be concessions, raffles and intermission performances from groups at Texas A&M University. Tickets are $5, and kids 2 and under are free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more details, visit ChristmasinCS.com.

Christmas Classics at the Museum, 7 p.m. movie at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. A showing of the 1954 movie White Christmas.