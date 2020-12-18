Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Seth Broesche Memorial is set for Feb. 6 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event will include a ranch rodeo, team roping, mutton bustin, a live auction and dance and more. The annual event honors Broesche, who died in 2016, with proceeds funding scholarships for students in need.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.
Movies at Olsen Field, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with The Grinch, followed by Elf at 7:30 p.m. There will be concessions, raffles and intermission performances from groups at Texas A&M University. Tickets are $5, and kids 2 and under are free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more details, visit ChristmasinCS.com.
Christmas Classics at the Museum, 7 p.m. movie at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. A showing of the 1954 movie White Christmas.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.
BCS Tejano Christmas Dance, 9 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. J.R. Gomez and Friends will be performing. Tickets are $10 in advance. Call 224-1362 for table reservations.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Free with paid entry to the park. Entrance permits can be purchased at reserveamerica.com.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Ice skating with Santa, 3 to 5 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Pictures with Santa, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station. Free breakfast and coffee while it lasts. Bring your own camera for free photos with Santa.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
Sounds of the Season, live performances at the food court in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Jackson Anderson performs at noon, with the Lil’ Wranglers performing at 2 p.m.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
Joey Kipfer, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel in Bryan.
The Front Porch live music series, 6 p.m. at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
Teague Brothers Band with Morgan Ashley, doors open at 7 p.m. with music starting at 8:30 p.m. Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $10 with limited seating.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at the Canteen Bar & Grill in College Station.
Aquifer, noon at The Beer Joint in College Station.
