Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will host an online presentation on presidential trains on Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. Author Bob Withers and Robert Holzswiess, the deputy director of the Bush Library, will explore train stories of Andrew Johnson, Harry S. Truman, Lady Bird Johnson, Dwight Eisenhower and George H.W. Bush. The program is free. Register for a link at connect2texas.net.
FRIDAY
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
EVENTS
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, noon, online event. The topic is “The Changing Influence of Animals on Human Health in a Pandemic World” with John August, dean of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health and click “view speaker program” for a link to the Zoom meeting.
I Saw the Lights, 7 p.m. online event. MSC OPAS presents a virtual showing of a play set in Lubbock in 1951 centered around characters describing seeing mysterious lights in the sky. The show, which was filmed in Austin, will be available to view for 48 hours to follow. Tickets are $25 and available at mscopas.org.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
LIVE MUSIC
Shane Smith & The Saints, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. Limited seating. Tickets start at $20. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at The Canteen Bar and Grill in College Station.
EXHIBITS
What Remains, through Feb. 13 at the Horlock History Center, 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. An exhibition featuring work from Ashley Andersen and Shannon Ferguson. Free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through March 10 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission if free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.