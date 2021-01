Calendar for Friday

Billy Gage and the Brand X Band, 7 p.m. at Bottlenecks in Caldwell. Free.

Tweed Smith and the Internationals, 8:30 p.m. at the Home Sweet Farm Biergarten in Brenham.

Buddy Vargas, 8:30 p.m. at The Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill in Navasota.

EXHIBITS

Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.

Live to Build a Better World: Despair, Survival, and Hope in Science Fiction’s Response to Environmental Change, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.