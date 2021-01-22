Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Ink Masters Tattoo Show will run through Friday through Sunday at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The event will bring tattoo artists of different styles. One-day tickets are $20. Masks are required. Hours are 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Polo Road Rec Center grand opening, 1 p.m. on the Texas A&M University campus. The 28,000-square-foot facility includes a strength and conditioning area, fitness studio and personal training services.
Central Texas Youth Rodeo, 7 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
Texas A&M Health Science Center, 8441 Riverside Parkway in Bryan, noon to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina in Downtown Bryan. Featuring Gray Gregson and Ace Carlson. Free admission.
Shinglers, 9:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
Julie Hatfield acoustic show, 8 p.m. at the Old Post Office in Caldwell. No cover charge.
Billy Gage and the Brand X Band, 7 p.m. at Bottlenecks in Caldwell. Free.
Tweed Smith and the Internationals, 8:30 p.m. at the Home Sweet Farm Biergarten in Brenham.
Buddy Vargas, 8:30 p.m. at The Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill in Navasota.
EXHIBITS
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Live to Build a Better World: Despair, Survival, and Hope in Science Fiction’s Response to Environmental Change, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.