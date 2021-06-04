Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas will host a virtual Starlight Affair on Saturday to raise money for Brazos Valley children and families in need. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., will include live and silent auctions and live music. For more details and the Zoom link, visit go.theeagle.com/starlight.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
National Donut Day, 6 to 10 a.m. at Shipley’s Do-Nuts in Bryan and College Station. Free glazed donuts while supplies last. The event is a fundraiser for the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station.
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.
Building a Brotherhood, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. For Black men and boys in the seventh grade and older to discuss gun violence, mental health and community issues.
Friday Night Halaqas, 8:30 p.m. at the Islamic Community of Bryan-College Station, 417 Stasney St. in College Station. Anwer Ahmed will discuss the Surah Al-Fatihah. Free.
LIVE MUSIC
Trison Marez, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $10. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.