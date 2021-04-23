Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The third annual Maghan Graff Memorial Crawfish Boil is set for May 1 at the Kurten Community Center. Crawfish will be ready to serve at noon with a live auction at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a raffle and silent auction. Wristbands for the event are $20.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Von Miller’s Gig ’Em Gala, 6:30 p.m. at Miramont Country Club in Bryan. Reception and dinner with live and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit Von’s Vision outreach programs at Texas A&M. Tickets start at $350 and are available at gigem21.givesmart.com.
Aggie Cinema Project Short Film Festival, 8 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. Nineteen short films created by Texas A&M students will be screened. Masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced. Tickets are $8 if purchased online and $10 at the gate. go.theeagle.com/film.
Tuck Everlasting, 7 p.m. at The Theatre Co. in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20 and children’s tickets are $10. go.theeagle.com/tuck.
The BEE Community open house spring fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m. at 3829 Old College Road. The family-friendly event includes an art auction, live music, food trucks and activities. Tickets are by donation and can be purchased at go.theeagle.com/tacos.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, noon, online event. The topic is “Acute Care Design for an Aging Population,” presented by Sam Burnette and Leslie Ann Wilson of ESA Architects in Louisville, Kentucky. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health and click “view speaker program” for a link to the Zoom meeting.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing site, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Giovannie & The Hired Guns, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $15 and available at go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Cody Joe Hodges, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1768 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Shinglers, 7:30 p.m. at The Cantina Bar in Cavalry Court in College Station. Free.
Ben Laskoskie, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206. S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
EXHIBITS
Three Shows, One Street, through May 9 in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.