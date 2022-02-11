Calendar for Friday

The Texas Birthday Bash will return to downtown Navasota for a 10th year on March 4 and 5, with concerts, vendors, family entertainment, children’s activities and more. The musical lineup includes Pat Green, the Randy Rogers Band, Diamond Rio, Cory Morrow and more. Visit texasbirthdaybash.com for details and tickets.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Aggie 100 Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The event features companies that have been honored as an Aggie 100 company who are recruiting Aggies for internships, part-time and full-time positions.
Travis Fields dedication, 4:30 p.m. at Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan. The city of Bryan will celebrate the renovations at Travis Fields with a ribbon-cutting event. The event is free and open to the public and includes a field dedication, home run derby and ballpark refreshments.
X-Treme Team Roping’s Brazos Valley Classic, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Competition begins at noon Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:30 p.m., online event. The theme is The Year of Design for Health. Visit tx.ag/AFH22 for a link to the Zoom meeting.
Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. The fundraiser for mission trips for the church youth group, the event will include a band, a prime rib dinner and live auction. Tickets are $40. go.theeagle.com/valentine.
“Silent Sky,” 7 p.m. at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children, and $12 for students and seniors. go.theeagle.com/sky.
“Now and Then,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets are $27; student tickets are $15. unitybrenham.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Skunk Money, North by North and Sykotic Tendencies, 8 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $5.
Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Bronco Jr., 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Cosmic Outlaws, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.
Mary Charlotte Young, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Joey Kipfer, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Josh Calvin and 183 South Band, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Texas 105 Band, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota.
The Southern Degenerates, 9 p.m. at Yesterday’s Bar and Grill, 4421 Texas Ave. in Bryan.
Randy Pavlock and Twenty Four Seven, 9 p.m. at 5 Knocks Speakeasy, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Zachary Burnett, 8 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.
Devin Baize, 4 to 7 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.
Sarah Green and the Gringos, 8 to 11 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through March 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.
Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.