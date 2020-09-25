Calendar for Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Edge General Store is hosting its first Scarecrow Stroll and Pumpkin Patch from Oct. 19 through Nov. 28. The event will be free to visit, to submit a scarecrow and to vote. Families, schools, organizations, churches and individuals are invited to create a scarecrow to be put on display. For rules and entry applications, email arbarrett3@yahoo.com.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.

SHTX Bryan Clinic and Show, noon. Brazos County Expo. Clinic covers all SHTX classes and will have cattle to work. $125 for SHTX members/$155 for non-members. Clinics: SHTX and VRH Open Reining, AQHA Ranch Riding and AQHA VRH Ranch Cutting. www.facebook.com/events/294956318234627/.