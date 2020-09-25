Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Edge General Store is hosting its first Scarecrow Stroll and Pumpkin Patch from Oct. 19 through Nov. 28. The event will be free to visit, to submit a scarecrow and to vote. Families, schools, organizations, churches and individuals are invited to create a scarecrow to be put on display. For rules and entry applications, email arbarrett3@yahoo.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.
SHTX Bryan Clinic and Show, noon. Brazos County Expo. Clinic covers all SHTX classes and will have cattle to work. $125 for SHTX members/$155 for non-members. Clinics: SHTX and VRH Open Reining, AQHA Ranch Riding and AQHA VRH Ranch Cutting. www.facebook.com/events/294956318234627/.
Architecture for Health Visiting Lecture Series, 1:35 p.m. Program: “Alternative Care Facilities for the United States Army Corps of Engineers” with Jim Whitaker. tx.ag/Arch4Health. Email jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code.
CLUBS
Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Discussing The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Coach Stewart Riding Clinic and Symposium, 1 p.m. Still Creek Arena. An opportunity for riders to ride and audit with international coach Daniel Stewart. Registration is available at stillcreekequestrian.org.
SHTX Bryan Clinic and Show, 7 a.m. Brazos County Expo. SHTX/VRH Show. www.facebook.com/events/294956318234627/.
Bee School 2020, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. First Baptist Bryan. Visit the website to register and view class schedule. www.bvbeeks.org.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.market/.
Blood Drive at The Ranch H-D, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Get a free COVID-19 Antibody test when you donate. Presented by the Gulf Coast Regionals. Schedule at https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/316062.
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Mobile Blood Drive, 12:30 to 5 p.m. Bryan College Station Toyota. Visit BCSToyota.com to book an appointment.
We Bought A Zoo, 8:45 p.m. Edge General Store. Outdoor movie screening. Bring your own chair. Concessions will be available. www.facebook.com/events/391239381888487?active_tab=about.
LIVE MUSIC
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Cavalry Court. The band performs on the patio. The Texas A&M football game will be shown during the live music.
SUNDAY
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.
