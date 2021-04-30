Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Rio Brazos Audubon Society invites the public to its monthly program, via Zoom, on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will be “Lights Out Texas: A Statewide Conservation Effort for the Birds” by Heather Prestridge. The Zoom link is https://tinyurl.com/easternbluebird.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Power of the Purse, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Dinner and entertainment as well as live and silent auctions. The event is a fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center. Tickets: go.theeagle.com/purse.
Drive-thru graduation party, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at The Association of Former Students on the Texas A&M campus. A socially distanced celebration for new graduates with souvenir photos. Enter through the parking lot of the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center on Throckmorton Street.
Salsa Fusion dance performances, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 1037 University Drive in College Station. A night of dance and entertainment from the Salsa Fusion Latin Dance Co. Free. Masks required.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing site, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Austin Meade, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $12. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Torin Franklin, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
EXHIBITS
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Three Shows, One Street, through May 9 in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.