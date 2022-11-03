Calendar for Friday

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Arts, crafts and bake sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lyons Christmas Cottage at the American Legion Hall, 730 Eighth St. in Somerville.

Symposium, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Eighth annual Texas Symposium on Women, Peace and Security, sponsored by the Program on Women, Peace, and Security of the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

Community yoga, 5 p.m., Yoga Studio BCS, 305 N. Parker Ave. in Bryan. Free.

“Geode with Resin” Workshop, 5-8 p.m., 930 N. Rosemary Dr. in Bryan. Award-winning artist Natalya Holbrook. Cost: $250 for two days.

Texas Birthday Bash Party, 6 p.m., Navasota City Hall, 200 E. McAlpine.

Friday night trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

First Friday, 5 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Live music, performances, art demonstrations and unique and interactive events.

The Southern Degenerates, 7 p.m., LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Melvin Brown, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan.

“The Following Evening,” 7 p.m., Rudder Forum, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. One-couple play.

Lindsey Lane, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Risky Liver Band, 8 p.m., Western Steakhouse & Dance Hall, 9524 Texas 6 Loop S. in Navasota.

Darci Carlson, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Corey Kent, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Guest Tyler Halverson.

Bailey Rae, 9 p.m., Stampede College Station, Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

“Mine: The Bryan-College Station Body Positivity Initiative,” 6-10 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan. Art works by Ashley Lindsey with collaboration from Jessica Lemmons in partnership with the Sexual Assault Resource Center.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.