Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is hosting Stuff the Bus on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Blue Baker locations around town. The organization is collecting school supplies and monetary donations to benefit the students of Bryan-College Station. For more information, visit www.jlbcs.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
The Bluebonnet Brahman Breeders Association 2020 Bluebonnet Kick-Off Classic, all day. Brazos County Expo. This year there will be no substitutions or late entrees. Continues through Saturday. Register at www.facebook.com/Bluebonnetkickoff/.
The 2020 Saddle & Sirloin Cattle Futurity, all day. Brazos County Expo. Continues through Sunday. For a schedule, visit www.facebook.com/tamuSaddleSirloinFuturities/.
Legacy Bryan blood drive, 3 to 7 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Blood drive in partnership with Senior Placement Advisors of Texas, Interim Home Health and Hospice and Homespark. To register, visit commitforlife.org.
Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Embassy Suites College Station ballroom. Featuring Angels in the Outfield. Social distancing rules will be in place. Admission is free. Limited admission. To reserve a spot, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live music with social distancing rules in place.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. An acoustic concert series featuring Sarah Green and The Gringos.
Moonlight Music, 7 to 9 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Cash Byers.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Daytime Harvest, 8 a.m. to noon. Messina Hof Winery & Resort. A family-friendly event with grape stomping and picking. $12 to $35. messinahof.com.
Bombers Brazos Valley game against the Cane Cutters benefits Unbound Bryan College Station, 7 p.m. Half of the profits from the game benefit the organization, a nonprofit fighting human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live music with social distancing rules in place.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally, from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.