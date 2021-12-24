Calendar for Friday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The BCS Thin Mint Sprint 5K is set for Jan. 15 at American Momentum Plaza in College Station. The timed event includes a grand prize of a year's supply of Girl Scout cookies. Registration is $30 before Dec. 31 and $35 after. Proceeds benefit scholarships for high school seniors and Howdy Day Camp scholarships for area Girl Scouts. For more information, visit go.theeagle.com/thinmintsprint.
FRIDAY
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES
Faith United Church of Christ, 2901 Austin's Colony Parkway in Bryan, will have fellowship at 5 p.m. and a worship service at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan, will have three Christmas Eve services. A 3 p.m. service will feature soprano Lindsey Faber; a 5 p.m. service will feature the church's bell choir and congregational singing; and the 8 p.m. service features violinist Derek Song, a bass quartet and the church choir. The 8 p.m. service will be streamed live on Facebook.
A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station, will have five candlelight services. A 3 p.m. service is the children and family service, followed by a 5 p.m. contemporary service. Services at 7, 9 and 11 p.m. are traditional services.
Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station, will have an in-person candlelight service beginning at 5:30 p.m. will Holy Communion. Masks are encouraged.
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station, will have a family service and children's Christmas pageant at 5 p.m.; and a choral service at 10:30 p.m. followed by an 11 p.m. Holy Eucharist service.
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station, will have services at 4 and 7:30 p.m. The 7:30 p.m. service also will be streamed online.
Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station, will have a Christmas Eve handbell concert at 6:30 p.m. followed by a candlelight service and Holy Communion at 7 p.m.
The Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley will have an online service at 6 p.m. The link to the service can be found at brazos-uu.org/calendar.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3333 Oak Ridge Drive in Bryan, will have a 6:30 p.m. candlelight service.
New Life Baptist Church, 700 University Drive, Suite 115 in College Station, will have a Christmas Eve service beginning at 5 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, will have a 4 p.m. children and family service, with traditional services at 6 and 8 p.m. All services will include Holy Communion and candle light.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 4201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan, will have a candlelight service at 4 p.m.
Brazos Fellowship, 226 Southwest Parkway in College Station, will have services at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Both services will be streamed online.
EVENTS
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
Merry and Bright, Maroon and White at the Gardens, A holiday light display through Jan. 3. The Gardens is on the West Campus of Texas A&M at the intersection of John Kimbrough Boulevard and Penberthy Road, across from Reed Arena. The display is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the weekends in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97.
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Chick-fil-A, 2210 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Call 731-1155 for information.
LIVE MUSIC
Taylor Graves, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic, at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum closes at noon on Christmas Eve. Tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.