Calendar for Friday

First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, will have a 4 p.m. children and family service, with traditional services at 6 and 8 p.m. All services will include Holy Communion and candle light.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 4201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan, will have a candlelight service at 4 p.m.

Brazos Fellowship, 226 Southwest Parkway in College Station, will have services at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Both services will be streamed online.

EVENTS

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.

Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.