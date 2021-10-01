Calendar for Friday

The Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley will have the Dash for Down Syndrome awareness walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station, with games, activities, entertainment and food. The walk begins at 2:15 p.m. For more information and registration, visit go.theeagle.com/dsabv.
FRIDAY
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.
College High School Marching Band community showcase, 6 p.m. at Cougar Field, 4002 Victoria Ave. The free event kicks off the band’s competition season with the first full performance of its 2021 show for an audience.
“These Shining Lives,” 7 p.m. at Bryan High School’s Black Box Theater, in the fine arts building, 3450 S. Campus Dr. in Bryan. Tickets are $15. bryanhightheatre.ludus.com.
“Barefoot in the Park,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
“The Wedding Singer,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:40 p.m., online event. The topic is the Scottish Rite Sports Complex. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health21 for a link to the Zoom meeting.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. A safe environment to experience and celebrate God’s healing power. Praise, worship and discussion.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan; brazoschurchpantry.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
James Wesley & The Resonance Band, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Glen Templeton, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Tickets are $25 to $40 in advance. go.theeagle.com/templeton.
Rob Moorman & Company, 7 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Free.
Drew Moreland, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Live At Lake Walk, 8 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free concert every Friday before home football games.
Morgan Ashley, 8 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station. Free.
Nacho Baby & The Deadbeats, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Chevre Roulette, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, through Oct. 20 at the Wright Gallery in the Langford Architecture Building on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features autobiographical drawings that reference artist Mayuko Ono Gray’s experience living in Japan and the U.S. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.