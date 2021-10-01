Calendar for Friday

The Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley will have the Dash for Down Syndrome awareness walk from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station, with games, activities, entertainment and food. The walk begins at 2:15 p.m. For more information and registration, visit go.theeagle.com/dsabv.

FRIDAY

First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.

College High School Marching Band community showcase, 6 p.m. at Cougar Field, 4002 Victoria Ave. The free event kicks off the band’s competition season with the first full performance of its 2021 show for an audience.

“These Shining Lives,” 7 p.m. at Bryan High School’s Black Box Theater, in the fine arts building, 3450 S. Campus Dr. in Bryan. Tickets are $15. bryanhightheatre.ludus.com.

“Barefoot in the Park,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.