Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The volunteers at Allumine Health are hosting a Hope for Hospice 5K Walk at 9 a.m. on March 27 at Wolf Pen Creek Park. The cost to participate is $25 for adults and $10 for children under 10. Registration includes a complimentary T-shirt. Register online at www.alluminehealth.com and click under the foundation tab, or register on site the day of the walk.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M NIRA Southern Region rodeo, through Saturday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Free admission. Friday events begin at 10 a.m.
Pink Lemonade for Tomorrow, 7 p.m. at Rudder High School in Bryan. Presented by Rudder High School theater students. Tickets are $10. bryanisdfinearts.ludus.com.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, noon, online event. The topic is “Design and Construction of Health and Healthcare Facilities in the Context of a Continuum of Care.” Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health and click “view speaker program” for a link to the Zoom meeting.
Arsenic and Old Lace film screening, 7 p.m. at the Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan. Limited seating and social distancing. Masks required throughout the movie. Tickets: go.theeagle.com/queen.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Commons testing tent, 725 Mosher Lane on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Risky Liver Band, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, 7:30 p.m. at the Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court in College Station. Free.
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
EXHIBITS
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.