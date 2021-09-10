Calendar for Friday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site will host live dueling demonstrations this weekend as part of an event that highlights the friendship between Henry Fanthorp and Sam Houston. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, and interpreters will be dressed in 1850s attire. Duels will be staged at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free. Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site is a stagecoach stop and inn on Main Street in Anderson.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Backing the Badge BBQ, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on University Drive in College Station, behind Razzoo’s. First responders from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes and Robertson counties are invited for a free barbecue meal. First responders from 9/11 will be honored, and T-shirts will be available for purchase.
Brazos Contemporary Dance Festival, 7 p.m. at the PEAP Dance Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $10. go.theeagle.com/dance.
Quilt show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Caldwell Civic Center, 103 Texas 21 in Caldwell. More than 70 quilts on display. Free.
Back to school playday, 5 p.m. at the Buddy and Edile Lightsey Arena, 905 Texas 36 in Caldwell. Six age groups; $15 per event.
Meet the Artists reception, 4 to 6 p.m. at POV Coffee House at the Stella Hotel, 4114 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Seven members of Visual Art Society Bryan-College Station will be displaying their work.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. A safe environment to experience and celebrate God’s healing power. Praise, worship and discussion.
Suicide loss peer support group, noon at Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 4001 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Free and open to adults who have lost loved ones to suicide.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Live Music Series with Ben Morris and Joey McGee, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Chris Colston with Cooper Mohrmann, 9:30 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Tickets are $12 in advance. go.theeagle.com/thetap.
Hoelscher Brothers, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Tim Frailick, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Alli & The G's, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Tickets are $5 to $10.
Trent Herrera Band, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Snit Fitzpatrick and Sparky Parker, 8 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Patriot Road, 7:45 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Greg Day, 6 p.m. at WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Free.
Johnny and Lise McNally, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
YMCA building lobby, on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
EXHIBITS
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Evocative Objects: Still Life Painting in Texas, through Oct. 3 at the Stark Art Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/evocative.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Maximum & Minimum with Black and White art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The abstract show is by Natasha Kanevski and Eric Wagoner. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Steamlands art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The exhibition of metal art sculpture is by Del Rio artist Bernardo Meza. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.