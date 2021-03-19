Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Bryan-College Station’s Come and Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites community members to help clean up the Canaan Cemetery beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The cemetery, located west of Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, was the main burial ground for the predominantly African American farming community of Canaan and had more than 400 burials. Anyone who wants to help can register at justserve.org/darcomeandtakeitchapter.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. To schedule an appointment, email alex@theranchhd.com.
Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Crawfish Boil, 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Advance tickets are $50; tickets at the door are $75. go.theeagle.com/crawfish.
Sanderson Farms hiring event, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates must apply for a position and RSVP online at bit.ly/33k99Kn to attend.
Aggie Super Circuit horse show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Friday events begin at 8 a.m. brazoshorse.com.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at The Canteen Bar in Cavalry Court in College Station. Free.
Sweet Baby Mayhem, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Joey Kipfer, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s Bar in the Stella Hotel in Bryan. Free.
EXHIBITS
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.