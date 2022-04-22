Calendar for Friday

FRIDAY

EVENTS

“The Turn of the Screw,” 7:30 p.m. at Stagecenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Adult tickets are $15 and only available at stagecenter.net.

LIVE MUSIC Creed Fisher with Taylor Graves and the Tombstone Trio, 8 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $30 at the door.

Lee Mathis, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Terry Easterwood, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Johnny and Lise McNally, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Matt Harlan, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.

Element Jazz Band, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Chase Richburg, Ty Laramore and Travis Piper, 9 p.m. to midnight at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. $5 at the door.

Leather and Lace, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Cody Joe Hodges, 7 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell.

Trent Herrera, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Weston Wolfe, 6 to 8 p.m. at WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota.

COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through Friday at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.