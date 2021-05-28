Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan will hold a drive-thru Wish Upon a Butterfly fundraiser June 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. Butterflies to release at home are available for $20 or six for $100 by calling the museum at 776-2195.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Allen Academy’s Advanced Drama department is presenting their year-end showcase, She Kills Monsters, at 11 a.m. Tickets are $5 and can be only be found online at eventbrite.com.
The Theatre Company will have four showings of James and the Giant Peach Jr. this weekend. The first showing will be at 7 p.m. on Friday with additional showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.
Rudder High School graduation, 8 p.m., at Merrill Green Stadium. Each senior will receive eight tickets for guests. The ceremonies will be streamed on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
College Station High School graduation, 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium. Tickets are not required to attend College Station’s high school graduations, and masks will be optional.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
TAMU Mobile Van, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.