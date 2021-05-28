Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan will hold a drive-thru Wish Upon a Butterfly fundraiser June 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. Butterflies to release at home are available for $20 or six for $100 by calling the museum at 776-2195.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Allen Academy’s Advanced Drama department is presenting their year-end showcase, She Kills Monsters, at 11 a.m. Tickets are $5 and can be only be found online at eventbrite.com.

The Theatre Company will have four showings of James and the Giant Peach Jr. this weekend. The first showing will be at 7 p.m. on Friday with additional showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.