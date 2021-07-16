Calendar for Friday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Bryan Fire Department will host a strategic planning meeting on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Neal Recreation Center gym, 600 N. Randolph St. Department officials are seeking feedback from Bryan residents about the community’s needs and expectations of the department in an effort to identify issues and plan for the future.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Bryan Breakfast Lions Club PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Founders Night, 7 p.m. at the Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. A celebration of the establishment of the twin cities, hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $50. bcschamber.org.
Bowl to Build, 6 to 9 p.m. at Grand Station Entertainment, 2400 Texas 6 in College Station. A fundraiser for Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity. habitatbcs.org.
Community appreciation picnic, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Aaron Automotive, 4160 Texas 6 in College Station. Hot dogs, refreshments and local vendors.
Forsyth’s Summer Storytime Series, 10 a.m. Fridays in June at the MSC Forsyth Galleries on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. An art-themed story and project for children ages 3 to 6. RSVP at tx.ag/storytime21.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Jon Wolfe with Hayden Haddock, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $15. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Sounds of Summer concert series featuring Highway 105 Band, 6:30 p.m. at 200 E. McAlpine St. in Navasota. A free event with food trucks and children’s activities.
Steve Noack, 6:30 p.m. at Funky Junky, 106 N. Main St. in Caldwell. Free.
Live music series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Bronco Jr, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free
Briana Adams, 7:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Andrew Wade, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Growing Harmony: Taking Root, through Sunday at The Gardens at Texas A&M University, 578 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station. Tour the gardens while listening to musical compositions by Texas A&M performance studies staff members and students available for download through a free mobile app.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.