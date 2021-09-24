Calendar for Friday

Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site will host the fourth annual Bark in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors are encouraged to bring their dogs for a day with police dog demonstrations, vendors, educational booths, adoption information, entertainment and food. Admission is free. Dogs are required to be on a leash.

FRIDAY

Burleson County Fair, through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 905 Texas 36 in Caldwell. Broiler/turkey judging at 6:30 a.m.; ag mechanic judging at 8 a.m.; commercial heifer awards at 5:30 p.m.; commercial heifer sale at 6 p.m.; Crossroads Band concert at 8 p.m. burlesoncountyfair.com.

Bremond Fest, 6 p.m. in downtown Bremond. A barbecue cook-off, music, games and more.

Lick Creek Park in the Dark, 6 p.m. at Lick Creek Park. The city of College Station is hosting a campout with a hot dog dinner, storytelling, S’mores and a night hike. Campers must provide a tent and camping gear, snacks and drinks. The cost is $8 per person. Register at go.theeagle.com/campout.

AquinasFest Bingo, 6 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2541 Texas 6 in College Station. Doors prizes, hot dogs and concessions for sale.