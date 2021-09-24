Calendar for Friday

Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site will host the fourth annual Bark in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors are encouraged to bring their dogs for a day with police dog demonstrations, vendors, educational booths, adoption information, entertainment and food. Admission is free. Dogs are required to be on a leash.
FRIDAY
Burleson County Fair, through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 905 Texas 36 in Caldwell. Broiler/turkey judging at 6:30 a.m.; ag mechanic judging at 8 a.m.; commercial heifer awards at 5:30 p.m.; commercial heifer sale at 6 p.m.; Crossroads Band concert at 8 p.m. burlesoncountyfair.com.
Bremond Fest, 6 p.m. in downtown Bremond. A barbecue cook-off, music, games and more.
Lick Creek Park in the Dark, 6 p.m. at Lick Creek Park. The city of College Station is hosting a campout with a hot dog dinner, storytelling, S’mores and a night hike. Campers must provide a tent and camping gear, snacks and drinks. The cost is $8 per person. Register at go.theeagle.com/campout.
AquinasFest Bingo, 6 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2541 Texas 6 in College Station. Doors prizes, hot dogs and concessions for sale.
“Barefoot in the Park,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Tickets are $27.
“The Wedding Singer,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
Stock Horse of Texas show and clinic, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Ranch riding, ranch cutting and jackpot cutting.
Bug Off, through Sunday at 7D Ranch, 2729 County Road 305 in Navasota. Volkswagen show, swap and cruise. Live music, camping and off-road course. 7dranchtexas.com.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:40 p.m., online event. The topic is working across offices for a multi-phased expansion. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health21 and for a link to the Zoom meeting.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. A safe environment to experience and celebrate God’s healing power. Praise, worship and discussion.
LIVE MUSIC
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Southern Ruckus Duo, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Brian Sacco, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Hayden Jones, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Free.
Armadillo Road, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Ricky Montijo, 6 p.m. at Las Palapas, 701 Texas Ave. in College Station. Free.
Matt Castillo, 8 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
Brothers & Strangers, Rally Rally and SHORE, 7:30 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station. Free.
Marcus Morales & The Bohemian Groove, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Shadow Canyon, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free.
Alli & The G’s, 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham. Free.
Cash Byers & Big Valley, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Risky Liver Band, 7:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, through Oct. 20 at the Wright Gallery in the Langford Architecture Building on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features autobiographical drawings that reference artist Mayuko Ono Gray’s experience living in Japan and the U.S. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.