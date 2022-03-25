Calendar for Friday

Friends of the Library will hold its semiannual two-day book sale next month at Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Downtown Bryan. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 and 1 to 3 p.m. on April 23. FRIDAY

EVENTS

Brazos County Youth Livestock Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. For the full schedule of events, visit bcyla.net/schedule.

AggieCon, through Sunday at Rudder Tower on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. A celebration of fandom culture around sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, anime, horror and more. cepheid.org/aggiecon.

“The Chosen” Dinner and Movie Series, 5 p.m. at VFW Post 4692, 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. A free dinner and movie series showing the six episodes of “The Chosen” each Friday through today. Dinner will be provided and there will be an activity room available for children. For more information, email vfwpost4692@hotmail.com or call 823-0550.

Neighborhood prayer walk, 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. Explore the neighborhood around the church and pray about how to serve our neighbors.

Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:30 p.m., online event. The theme is The Year of Design for Health. Visit tx.ag/AFH22 for a link to the Zoom meeting.

LIVE MUSIC

Jackson Schlossnagle, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Reagan Quinn, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Ethan Hanson, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Oliver Penn, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.

Greg Tivis Jazz Trio, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Texas Unlimited Band, 8 to 11 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Lucas Sousa, 5 to 8 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Johnny and Lisé McNally, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Treble Soul, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper