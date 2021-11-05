Calendar for Friday

Sarah Green and The Gringos, 7 p.m. at Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

Jamie Lin Wilson and Courtney Patton with Julia Hatfield, 7:30 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell. Tickets are $30. go.theeagle.com/oldpostoffice.

Ashmore, 8 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Playing the music of Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, Aerosmith and more. Tickets are $17. go.theeagle.com/ashmore.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.