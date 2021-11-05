Calendar for Friday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Bryan-College Station Model Railroad Society will have a free open house on Nov. 13 and 14, with model train layouts on display at five locations: 3680 County Road 324 in Navasota; 4902 Bay Oaks Court in College Station; 3057 Montana Ave. in Bryan; 200 S. Dixie St. in Brenham; and 3939 Kuykendall Road in Bellville.
FRIDAY
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.
Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus. Gates open at 10:45 p.m. The event will be livestreamed by KAMU and available on Texas A&M’s social media channels.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,“ 7 p.m. at College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave. The classic Shakespeare comedy, set in San Francisco in 1969. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. cshstheatre.com.
“Women in Jeopardy,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15 and only available through stagecenter.net.
Friday Night Live, 7 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Food, music and games for fifth through eighth graders. Admission is $1.
AggiesCAN, through November. Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is collecting donations for its annual food drive benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Band and the 12th Can food pantry. Canned good and monetary donations will be accepted at Friday’s volleyball and swimming and diving matches.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive, through Nov. 15. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
First Fridays Farmers and Artisan Market, 3 to 6 p.m. in downtown Brenham.
LIVE MUSIC
Hooey Yell Fest, 8 p.m. at the Zone Plaza at Kyle Field on the Texas A&M University campus. The concert headliner is Randall King.
Austin Meade, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $12. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Tim Fralik, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Rococo Disco with 13th Hour, 8:30 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10. grandstaffordtheater.com.
Drew Moreland, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Live at Lake Walk, 7 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free outdoor concert.
Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Mary Charlotte, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Gary Durrenberger Band, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Vin Mott, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Sarah Green and The Gringos, 7 p.m. at Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.
Jamie Lin Wilson and Courtney Patton with Julia Hatfield, 7:30 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell. Tickets are $30. go.theeagle.com/oldpostoffice.
Ashmore, 8 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Playing the music of Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, Aerosmith and more. Tickets are $17. go.theeagle.com/ashmore.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.