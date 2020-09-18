 Skip to main content
Calendar for Friday
Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

American Red Cross training for babysitters 10 years and older offered by the College Station Parks & Recreation Department in October. The $75 class provides the knowledge and skills to safely and responsibly care for children and infants. For more information, visit cstx.gov.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Fall Blooming Flowers & Biennials Planted in Fall, 1 to 1:30 p.m. Online event presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Horticulturist Skip Richter shares all about fall blooming flowers and biennials to plant in the fall. A team of horticulture agents will be available during the event to help answer audience questions. Additional resources can be found online at: https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/fblive/.

Annual Arabian Classic Horse Show presented by Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club, all day. Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.

LIVE MUSIC

The Dirty River Boys with Buck Fuffalo, 7 p.m. Smitty K’s.

The Front Porch, 8 to 10 p.m. The Front Porch at Century Square. Song swap style performance. www.century-square.com/events/detail/the-front-porch1411.

Drew Moreland and The Neon Hustle, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.

Moonlight Music with Colton French, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Annual Arabian Classic Horse Show presented by Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club, all day. Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.

Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.

Annual Lobsterfest & Golf Classic, 5:30 p.m. Brazos Center. The Chamber of Commerce of Bryan/College Station event continues with the Golf Classic on Sunday with tee times at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the City Course at Phillips Event Center. For more information, visit business.bcschamber.org/events/details/lobsterfest-golf-classic-2020-2937.

LIVE MUSIC

Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.

Moonlight Music with Andrea Young, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.

