Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Messina Hof Winery & Resort will host the Wine and Roses Festival on Oct. 17. The event will feature the grape stomp competition, italian feast, vendors, music, wine and other activities. A Wine and Roses Run will be Oct. 18. For more information, visit messinahof.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
August First Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Downtown Bryan. At this time, there will not be a live concert, street musicians or other community groups. downtownbryan.com.
Moonlit Harvest, 7:30 p.m. Messina Hof Winery & Resort. An evening of grape picking and stomping featuring a vineyard cuisine buffet. messinahof.com.
Grooves on The Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
Live music featuring Heather Rayleen and Trent Cowie, 8 p.m. Southerns. www.southernstx.com/events.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Featuring Mary-Charlotte Young.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Back-to-School Drive Thru Backpack Event, 6 to 8 p.m. The Salvation Army B/CS, 2506 Cavitt Ave., Bryan. Free backpacks and school supplies for children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. Every child must be in the car with a guardian. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Motorcycle Meetup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Feature free adult beverages, free bike wash, DJ Nick Catalina, JLM’s Food Truck and outdoor picnic areas. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Grooves on The Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
Daytime Harvest, 8 a.m. to noon. Messina Hof Winery & Resort. A family-friendly event with grape stomping and picking. $12 to $35. messinahof.com.
Outdoor movie, 8:30 p.m. Edge General Store. Featuring Night at the Museum. Social distance will be required. Concessions will be open. Visit the event’s Facebook page.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally, from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
