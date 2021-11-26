Calendar for Friday

The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce will host Christmas on the Square from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 in Caldwell, with a lighted Christmas parade beginning at 7 p.m.
EVENTS
College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of West King Cole Drive and Texas Avenue in College Station. Proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations in the area.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
Hilltop Lights of Christmas, 6 p.m. at Hilltop Lakes. Christmas tree and grounds lighting for the holidays, along with wassail, cookies and caroling.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Email alex@theranchhd.com for information.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. A safe environment to experience and celebrate God’s healing power. Praise, worship and discussion.
LIVE MUSIC Brian Turner along with Damon Curtis, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Coulter Brown, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Tim and Alicia Kuhlhanek, 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham.
Brian Sacco, 8 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304, Navasota.
Gary Durrenberger Band, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Anthony Moreno Band, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Heart & Soul Band, 8 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Playing the music of Chicago, Toto, Huey Lewis and more. Tickets are $17 and only available at go.theeagle.com/deeproots.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7 at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the photographs, correspondence and journals of Jacob Riis, a reporter who devoted his life to social reform and led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Photographer’s Journey: The Personal Vision of James Harvey Johnson, through Dec. 17 in the James R. Reynolds Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Free admission. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.