Calendar for Friday

Destination Bryan will kick off the holiday season Nov. 19 with the annual Lights On! celebration beginning at 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. The free family event includes holiday photo stations, live music, an appearance by Santa Claus and the countdown to turning on lights along Main Street and Bryan Avenue.
FRIDAY
Salvation Army annual Christmas Kickoff, noon in the food court of the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station. The event marks the start of the organization’s Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree program.
Aggie Ring Day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kyle Field’s Ford Hall of Champions on the Texas A&M University campus. More than 2,700 rings will be distributed.
Pebble Creek Carnival, 5 to 9 p.m. at Pebble Creek Elementary School, 200 Parkview Drive in College Station. More than 40 kid-friendly games and activities, including bounce houses, train rides a ninja warrior course and more. There also will be auctions, a raffle and food. Proceeds go to campus programs and improvements.
“Women in Jeopardy,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Adult tickets are $15 and only available through stagecenter.net.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Frost Bank coat drive. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive, through Monday. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.
Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive, through Monday. Hillier Funeral Home is holding its third annual blanket drive in honor of Al Sims. New and gently used blankets may be dropped off at either Hillier location, 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan or 4080 Texas 6 in College Station. Items will be donated to Twin City Mission.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. A safe environment to experience and celebrate God’s healing power. Praise, worship and discussion.
Suicide loss peer support group, noon at Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 4001 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Free and open to adults who have lost loved ones to suicide.
LIVE MUSIC
Midnight Express and Kane Alvarado, 7 p.m. at Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Pat Green, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $20. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Jackson Taylor & The Sinners, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. go.theeagle.com/whiskeytango.
The Ransom Brothers with Taylor Graves and The Tombstone Trio, 8 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. grandstaffordtheater.com.
Brian Turner, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Jon Couch, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Ricky Montijo, 7 p.m. at Block T Bar & Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.
Shadow Canyon, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Karissa Presley, 6 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in downtown Brenham.
Rob Moorman & Co., 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham.
Keith Hickle, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
London Lawhon, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Open jam night, 7 p.m. at The Alibi Bar, 9002 F.M. 1371 in Chappell Hill. Everyone is welcome to bring an instrument and join the show.
Dallas Shipp, 8 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Playing the music of George Strait, Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and more. Tickets are $5 and only available at go.theeagle.com/deeproots.
Max Stalling, 8 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station. Tickets are $15 to $45. go.theeagle.com/stage12.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.