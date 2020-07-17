1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Legacy Bryan is partnering with Senior Placement Advisors of Texas, Interim Home Health and Hospice and Homespark to host a blood drive on July 31 at the Brazos County Expo from 3 to 7 p.m. To register, visit commitforlife.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Restaurant Week Summer Edition, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. The week will showcase various breakfast, lunch and dinner dine-in and take-out from multiple restaurants. downtownbryan.com.
Parenting Connections Class, 1 to 5 p.m. Brazos County Extension Office, 2619 Texas 21, Bryan. Topic: "Child Growth & Development, Parent-Child Communication, Self-Esteem, Guidance & Discipline, Defining Child Abuse, Child Passenger Safety and Healthy Eating." A parenting certificate will be presented upon the completion of the class. $20. Register at 979-823-0129.
Washington-on-the-Brazos Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitor Center. Local vendors offers a variety of fresh veggies, cut flowers, heirloom seeds, honey, leather goods, custom artwork and baked goodies. Live music and food vendor on-site.
South Brazos County Farmers’ Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. This is a year-round open air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Living History Saturday at Independence Hall at Washington-on-the-Brazos. Volunteers will be clothed in period dress while guests experience activities from the 1830s. For more information, visit wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/living-history-saturday-35/.
Restaurant Week Summer Edition, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. The week will showcase various breakfast, lunch and dinner dine-in and take-out from multiple restaurants. downtownbryan.com.
Royalty Pecan Farms Orchard Tour, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Royalty Pecan Farms, Caldwell. Ride a covered wagon through the trees and hear the history of the farm. $10. Space is limited. 272-3904.
Cheers to Craft Beers, 3 to 7 p.m. Participating merchants in Downtown Bryan. The event will feature craft beer tastings inside Downtown retail stores and restaurants. downtownbryan.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan between Main and Bryan streets. All produce is grown locally from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts.
Community Outdoor Yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center on the pavilion and lawn. Open to all ages. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
