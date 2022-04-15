Calendar for Friday

Messina Hof Winery’s annual Wine and Roses Festival is set for April 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event includes wine tasting, vendors, artisans, live music and more. Tickets start at $15. go.theeagle.com/messinahof.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Passion of the Christ drive-thru display, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. The display is a series of scenes that tell the story of Christ’s journey to the cross.

Aggie Super Circuit horse show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

“The Turn of the Screw,” 7:30 p.m. at Stagecenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Adult tickets are $15 and only available at stagecenter.net.

Visual Artists Society Spring Art Show opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The work of 26 artists will be on display. Free.

Kids Art Camp, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Multiple art projects with instruction from professionally trained artists for ages 5 to 11. $45. degallery.us/camps.

Egg hunt in the Gardens, 10 a.m. at Antique Rose Emporium, 10000 F.M. 50 in Brenham. Free ice cream and a ladybug release.

Health fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buffalo Family Practice, 1686 U.S. 79 in Buffalo. Health care vendors, health screenings and information and an egg scavenger hunt. Free.

LIVE MUSIC

Greg Schroeder, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Brian Turner, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Garrett Snowden, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Shadow Canyon, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

The Somebodies, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.

David Skinner and the Smoky Sundays, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Taylor Graves, 8 to 11 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. $5 at the door.

Jake Waylon, 5 to 8 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Electric Astronaut and Atarimatt, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $5.

Morgan Ashley, 7 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell.

Logan McBride and Mason Marek, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. No cover charge.

Lindsey Fish, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Reagan Quinn, 7 p.m. at Block T Bar & Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Greg Day, 6 to 8 p.m. at WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.