Calendar for Friday

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will host a celebration of the arts with An Evening on the Range on Sept. 1 at The Stella Hotel in Bryan. The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is the organization’s largest fundraiser, with proceeds used to support arts in the community. Tickets are $125 and available at go.theeagle.com/acbv.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Shakespeare at the Lake, 8 p.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Walk in Bryan. A free performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Texas State 4-H Horse Show at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Free.
Willy Wonka Jr., 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
Blood drive, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. To schedule an appointment, email alex@theranchhd.com.
Blood drive, 8 to 11:15 a.m. at Caprock Emergency Center, 948 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. To schedule an appointment, email jellison@caprockhealthsystem.com.
Goat roping, 6 p.m. at Mid Tex Livestock Auction, 5105 Texas 90 in Navasota. $10 entry.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Morgan Ashley, 5 p.m. at Lucchese Bootmaker, 166 Century Court, Suite G-60 in College Station. Free.
Live music series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Taylor Graves, 7:30 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Thirteenth Hour, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
Frank Martin Gilligan, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Steve Idlett and The Briars, 7 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club, 4500 Pebble Creek Parkway in College Station. Free.
Justin Guy, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Koka Kola Cowboyz, 7 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Free.
Rob Moorman & Co., 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham. Free.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring work for sale from artists around the region.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.