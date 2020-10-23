Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Rudder High School will have a free trunk-or-treat drive-thru Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the south parking lot off Austin’s Colony Parkway. Volunteers will be passing out candy. Participants must wear masks and stay in vehicles. The event will be followed by a showing of the movie Coco in the north parking lot. Admission to the movie is $15 per vehicle and only available in advance at https://rudderchoir.ludus.com/index.php. Space is limited.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Drive-thru trick-or-treating, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bonham Elementary School, 3100 Wilkes Road in Bryan.
Witches and Wizards virtual 5K, through Sunday. A Harry Potter-themed fundraiser that includes a week of coached runs, activities, prizes and more, presented by Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy in the Brazos Valley. Details: witcheswizards5k.wixsite.com/booksandablanket.
Brazos Valley Worldfest, online events through Saturday. The Downtown Bryan Association and Destination Bryan have partnered to present Brazos Valley Worldfest and Family Festifall. Designed to promote and celebrate the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley through virtual literary, science and art activities.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
ENTERTAINMENT
Front Porch Music Series, 7 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.
Cole Whittlesey and Madison Rodges, 7 p.m. at Smitty K’s in College Station. Performances on the outside stage with social distancing. $10 cover charge.
Jon Wolfe with Mason Lively, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. General admission tickets are $20.
Brian Turner Band, 7 p.m. at the Canteen Bar and Grill at Cavalry Court at Century Square in College Station.
Jesse Peyton Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $10 at the door.
