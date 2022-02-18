Calendar for Friday

Brazos County Relay for Life organizers are accepting registrations for teams and participants for the May 7 American Cancer Society fundraiser at the Brazos County Expo. For more information, visit go.theeagle.com/relayforlife.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:30 p.m., online event. The theme is The Year of Design for Health. Visit tx.ag/AFH22 for a link to the Zoom meeting.
“The Wizard of Oz,” 7 p.m. performances at The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Tickets are $10 to $20. theatrecompany.com.
“Silent Sky,” 7 p.m. at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children, $12 for students and seniors. go.theeagle.com/sky.
“Now and Then,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets are $27; student tickets are $15. unitybrenham.org.
“Jeeves Takes a Bow,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15; student and senior tickets are $12. stagecenter.net.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at South Star Bank, 702 W. US 79 in Franklin. Email emily.tucker@southstarbank.com for more information.
Blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Zachry Engineering Center, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Email j.rodriguez@tamu.edu for more information.
“The Chosen” Dinner and Movie Series, 5 p.m. at VFW Post 4692, 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. A free dinner and movie series showing the six episodes of “The Chosen” each Friday through March 25. Dinner will be provided and there will be an activity room available for children. For more information, email vfwpost4692@hotmail.com or call 823-0550.
LIVE MUSIC
Billy Batts and the Made Men, Sykotic Tendencies and Trump Card, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $5.
Lane Smith, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Tyler Hodgson, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Jake Waylon, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.
Treble Soul, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Shadow Canyon, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Luke Garrison and The Fallback Plan, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Blaggards, 10 p.m. at O’Bannon’s Taphouse, 103 Boyett St. in College Station.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through March 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.
Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.