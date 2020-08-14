Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas is hosting a virtual Starlight Affair on Aug. 29 from 7 to 10 p.m. to raise funds for Brazos Valley families with children in the hospital. The event will have an auction and a celebratory evening in support of RMHC CTX families. To buy a ticket, visit rmhc-ctx.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Shop Downtown Bryan Week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown Bryan. Featuring various specials, sales and offers from local businesses. No tickets required. Visit downtownbryan.com for specials.
Youth Rodeo Association, 7 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Events include chute dogging, poles, tiedown, cloverleaf, ribbons, 8’s, breakaway, goats, team roping. www.yratx.com/SCHEDULE.html.
LIVE MUSIC
Shayne Porter & The Shady Trees, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring Brazos Authority. Social distancing is encouraged.
Moonlight Music, 7 to 9 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Rachel Postma and Joe Hamiter. ronintx.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Youth Rodeo Association, 11 a.m. Brazos County Expo. Events include chute dogging, poles, tiedown, cloverleaf, ribbons, 8’s, breakaway, goats, team roping. www.yratx.com/SCHEDULE.html.
Shop Downtown Bryan Week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown Bryan. Featuring various specials, sales and offers from local businesses. No tickets required. Visit downtownbryan.com for specials.
Horseman’s Market Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Buy, sell, trade all things equine (no live animals). Booths are $30 prepaid or $40 at the door.
Wellness Weekend, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring yoga and paddle boards at Lake Walk. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Open to those symptom-free and healthy. Get a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate. To donate, register at www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/315128.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Youth Rodeo Association, 10 a.m. Brazos County Expo. Events include chute dogging, poles, tiedown, cloverleaf, ribbons, 8’s, breakaway, goats, team roping. www.yratx.com/SCHEDULE.html.
Shop Downtown Bryan Week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown Bryan. Featuring various specials, sales and offers from local businesses. No tickets required. Visit downtownbryan.com for specials.
Texas A&M Sports Car Club presents Coffee & Cars, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Century Square. Part of the Sundays at The Square series. Browse the diverse collections of cars ranging from classics to exotics. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Brazos Natural Foods 32nd Anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Brazos Natural Foods.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.