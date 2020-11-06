Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Century Square and the Allumine Health Foundation will kick of the holiday season with a “Light the Way” event on Nov. 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event will include a remembrance ceremony for anyone that has lost a loved one, along with a military appreciation message, live music by the Brazos Valley Chorale and the hanging of remembrance ornaments on Century Square’s oak trees and the lighting of the 60-acre development.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

First Friday in Downtown Bryan, all day. Masks required inside street closure area. Texas A&M’s Singing Cadets will perform at the Palace Theater starting at 7 p.m.

Rotary Club of Aggieland’s Chicken Scratch Bingo, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Gloria Sale Park. The event is a fundraiser for the organization’s Thanksgiving Basket Project. Squares are $100 each or three for $250. The winner will receive $2,000.