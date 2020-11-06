 Skip to main content
Calendar for Friday
Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Century Square and the Allumine Health Foundation will kick of the holiday season with a “Light the Way” event on Nov. 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event will include a remembrance ceremony for anyone that has lost a loved one, along with a military appreciation message, live music by the Brazos Valley Chorale and the hanging of remembrance ornaments on Century Square’s oak trees and the lighting of the 60-acre development.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

First Friday in Downtown Bryan, all day. Masks required inside street closure area. Texas A&M’s Singing Cadets will perform at the Palace Theater starting at 7 p.m.

Rotary Club of Aggieland’s Chicken Scratch Bingo, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Gloria Sale Park. The event is a fundraiser for the organization’s Thanksgiving Basket Project. Squares are $100 each or three for $250. The winner will receive $2,000.

Boots and Bling, 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. A fundraiser for Still Creek Ranch, online and in-person, includes live and silent auctions, music and more. www.stillcreekranch.org/boots. Limited individual tickets are $125.

Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. The theme is health care preparedness for hazard responses, and this week’s topic will focus on the COVID-19 surge with a presentation by Perkins & Will Architects. Email lggarib18@gmail.com for the Zoom access code. tx.ag/Arch4Health.

Century Square Biergarten, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.

LIVE MUSIC

Front Porch Music Series, 7 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.

SPORTS

Texas A&M soccer, 7 p.m. at Ellis Field vs. LSU. Senior night. A limited number of tickets will be available for sale at Ellis Field ticket windows on game day.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Beats and BBQ Bash, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Walk Town Center in Bryan. Presented by the Brazos County A&M Club and featuring virtual events and in-person activities, including music and food. $10 general admission tickets.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.

Free Chamber Music Series, 5 p.m. Free concert presented by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra at the Pavilion at Lake Walk. Masks are required if social distancing is not possible. People may not be in groups larger than 10. www.facebook.com/BrazosValleySymphony.

Jerusalem Christmas Market will feature gifts available for purchase from the Holy Land. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hilltop Lakes Chapel, No. 2 Hilltop Lakes Drive. For more information, call 936-855-2386.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.

