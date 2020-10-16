Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Halloweentown, a free, family event will offer socially distanced trick-or-treating on Oct. 30 in Downtown Bryan. The outdoor event on Main Street between William Joel Bryan Parkway and 23rd Street, and 24th Street between Bryan Avenue and Tabor Road, will include trick-or-treating and photo booths from 4 to 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, and masks or face coverings are required.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
The fifth annual Texas Arts and Music Festival, downtown Brenham. The Texas Unlimited Band will perform, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Restaurants and food trucks will be available. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible. visitbrenhamtexas.com/texas-arts-and-music-festival.
Coats for Kids coat giveaway, through today at the Chad Jones Law Firm from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Children must be present to receive a free coat. Masks are required. The College Station office is at 2811 Earl Rudder Freeway; meet in the tent outside the building. Details: https://bit.ly/3cCAQm0.
Everything Ag Expo, through Saturday at Producers Cooperative, 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Agriculture industry vendors, continuing education classes, product information and more. Details: www.producerscooperative.com/expo.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Century Square Biergarten, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. The theme is health care preparedness for hazard responses, and this week’s topic will focus on the Taikang Ningbo Hospital in Ningbo City, China. Email jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code. tx.ag/Arch4Health.
Family Movie Night, the second movie in the God’s not Dead series. Food and fellowship beginning at 6 p.m. Hosted by New Hope Church, 2159 Texas 105 E. in Navasota.
Midnight yell practice, online event. Visit facebook.com/aggienetwork for a virtual yell practice, starting at 11:59 p.m.
SPORTS
Texas A&M soccer vs. Mississippi State, 6 p.m. at Ellis Field. A limited number of general admission tickets will be available Friday at the Ellis Field ticket windows. No advance tickets are available.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Pumpkinpalooza, a full day of events at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Activities include a pumpkin patch, a trail run, food trucks and a music festival. The pumpkin patch opens at 10 a.m., with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10, and proceeds will benefit the Millican Alliance, a nonprofit organization focused on wildlife conservation, outdoor recreation, the arts and sustainable agriculture. For more information, visit pumpkinpaloozabcs.com.
AirPower History Tour, Easterwood Airport, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by Commemorative Air Force B-29/B-24 Squadron, the event features a rare World War II bomber, a T-6 Texan and the L-26B Aero Commander. No ground tours will be provided. To book a ride, visit AirPowerTour.org.
Car show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Astin Mansion, 506 W. 26th St., Bryan. This event helps celebrate the mansion turning 100 years old. The free community event showcases vehicles from the past 100 years.
Wine and Roses Festival, Messina Hof Winery & Resort. The event will feature the grape stomp competition, Italian feast, vendors, music, wine and other activities. For more information, visit messinahof.com.
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music series, 5 p.m. at the Pavilion at Lake Walk. A string quartet featuring concertmaster Javier Chaparro will play selections by Haydn and Dvorak. Free. Masks are required if social distancing is not possible. People may not be in groups larger than 10. www.facebook.com/BrazosValleySymphony.
The fifth annual Texas Arts and Music Festival, downtown Brenham. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Restaurants, food trucks and vendors will be there, and there will be a performance from Journey tribute band Escape. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible. visitbrenhamtexas.com/texas-arts-and-music-festival.
Sort for the Roses cattle-sorting competition, Brazos County Expo. Presented by Wolfe Select Performance Horses and Cowdogs and Ridin’ with Dave. Books close at 8:30 a.m.; competition starts at 9 a.m.
Everything Ag Expo, through Saturday at Producers Cooperative, 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Agriculture industry vendors, continuing education classes, product information and more. Details: www.producerscooperative.com/expo.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
