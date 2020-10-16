Calendar for Friday

AirPower History Tour, Easterwood Airport, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by Commemorative Air Force B-29/B-24 Squadron, the event features a rare World War II bomber, a T-6 Texan and the L-26B Aero Commander. No ground tours will be provided. To book a ride, visit AirPowerTour.org.

Car show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Astin Mansion, 506 W. 26th St., Bryan. This event helps celebrate the mansion turning 100 years old. The free community event showcases vehicles from the past 100 years.

Wine and Roses Festival, Messina Hof Winery & Resort. The event will feature the grape stomp competition, Italian feast, vendors, music, wine and other activities. For more information, visit messinahof.com.

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music series, 5 p.m. at the Pavilion at Lake Walk. A string quartet featuring concertmaster Javier Chaparro will play selections by Haydn and Dvorak. Free. Masks are required if social distancing is not possible. People may not be in groups larger than 10. www.facebook.com/BrazosValleySymphony.