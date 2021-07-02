Calendar for Friday

The Brazos County Precinct 2 Volunteer Fire Department’s 18th annual fireworks show will be Sunday, with events starting at 5 p.m. at the Kurten Community Center. There will be food trucks, a gun raffle, music and activities. Admission is free, and fireworks will start around 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Vietnam helicopter viewing, 4 to 9 p.m. at 418 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. An OH-58A Kiowa helicopter that flew combat missions in Vietnam will be on display with a helicopter pilot on site to answer questions.
Declaration of Independence reading, noon at the main entrance of the Brazos County Courthouse in Bryan. Members of the Brazos County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will read the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, street closures begin at 4 p.m. Live music, entertainment, art, a farmers market and more.
Freedom Festival, an Independence Day celebration in Navasota. A parade begins at 6 p.m. on Brosig Avenue, followed by live music with food vendors on site and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Brule Field.
Vacation Bible school, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station, 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Bible stories, games, crafts and food. Email latravia.benson@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information.
The Savannah Sipping Society, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12 to $15 and available at stagecenter.net. Recommended for ages 13 and older.
Allen Academy summer social, 5 p.m. at The Village and Art979 Gallery, 210 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Forsyth’s Summer Storytime Series, 10 a.m. Fridays in June at the MSC Forsyth Galleries on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. An art-themed story and project for children ages 3 to 6. RSVP at tx.ag/storytime21.
FARMERS MARKETS Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 5 to 9 p.m. at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Keyun & the Zydeco Masters, 8 p.m. at the Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Wisdom Cat, Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol and Mutant Love, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $5.
Brazos Blues Band, 9 p.m. at 5 Knocks, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Oliver Penn, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Jeff Jacobs Band, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
The Ranch Road Band, 7 p.m. at Halftime at Hwy 21, 5809 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Jeff Canada, 8 p.m. at Somerville Icehouse, 17291 Texas 36 in Somerville. Free.
Brian Sacco, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Cody Ray Henry, 8 p.m. at Legends Billiards, 100 W. Main St. in Brenham. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS Oceans of Plastic, through Monday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Outwards/Inwards, through Tuesday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.