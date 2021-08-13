Calendar for Friday

Greg Day, 6 p.m. at WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Free.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

EXHIBITS

Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.