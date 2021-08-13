Calendar for Friday

Rick Trevino and Clay Walker will perform at the Washington County Fair in Brenham on Sept. 18 starting at 9 p.m. The concerts are included with fair admission, which is $15 for adults before 6 p.m. and $25 after that.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Back-to-School Skate Jam, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Williamson Skate Park, 411 Williamson Drive in Bryan. There will be prizes, music, free food and drinks. No registration is required.
Dwell, through Saturday at Christ The Good Shepherd Chapel at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2541 Texas 6 in College Station. A gathering of Catholics throughout Bryan-College Station for engaging talks, liturgies and prayer. The guest speaker will be Kathryn Whitaker. For more details and a schedule of events, visit stabcs.org/dwell.
“Pure as the Driven Snow,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Face masks are encouraged. Tickets are $12-$15. stagecenter.net.
Willy Wonka Jr., 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
Suicide loss peer support group, noon at Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 4001 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Free and open to adults who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Back-to-school resource fair, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brenham Community Education building, 1301 S. Market St. in Brenham. Students will have the opportunity to get free haircuts and vision screenings while learning about community resources. A limited number of new shoes will be available.
Friday Night Lights ranch horse events, 5 p.m. at Miracle Farm, 10802 F.M. 2621 in Brenham. Exhibition runs start at 5 p.m. with youth events beginning at 7 p.m. $30 to $40 entry fee.
Kindergarten playdate, 5:30 p.m. at College Hills Elementary School, 1101 Williams St. in College Station. For incoming kindergartners to meet for a popsicle part before orientation.
LIVE MUSIC Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Live Music Series featuring Morgan Ashley, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Oliver Penn, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
Steven Marshall, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Steven James, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Karissa Presley, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Tickets are $5 to $10.
Jack Nelson, 6 p.m. at Las Palapas, 701 Texas Ave. in College Station. Free.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Blaggards, 8 p.m. at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free.
Crossroads, 7 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Free.
Jug O’ Lightnin’, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Ricky Montijo, 7 p.m. at World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station. Free.
Briana Adams, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Tailgate Poets, 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham. Free.
Greg Day, 6 p.m. at WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.