Calendar for Friday

Premiere Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra fundraiser includes merchants selling home accessories, food, jewelry, clothing, toys and more. A shopping pass for both days can be purchased online for $5. For details, visit premieremarket.org.

Radio MASH toy drive, through Monday at the Post Oak Mall parking lot in College Station. Hosted by Brazos Valley Communications radio stations. Donations of new toys and cash or checks will be accepted to help needy families in the Brazos Valley during the holidays. Used toys cannot be accepted because of COVID-19. Monetary donations fund the purchase of new toys.

Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at https://www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.