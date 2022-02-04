Calendar for Friday

Texas A&M University will host Aggieland Saturday, a campuswide open house, on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The self-guided program includes campus tours, demonstrations and presentations about financial aid scholarships. The event is free, but registration is required at go.theeagle.com/aggieland.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m. at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley fundraiser will include appearances from princesses, crafts and activities, a photo booth, formal portraits, dinner and dancing. Tickets are $160 per couple, and each additional daughter is $30. Museum members are eligible for a $25 discount. Tickets can be purchased at cmbv.org or by calling the museum at 779-5437.
50 Men Who Can Cook, 6:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The event, hosted by the College Station ISD Educational Foundation, features local community leaders showcasing their culinary skills. Tickets are $75. Email givetokids@csisd.org for more information.
Winter carnival, through Sunday at Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m.; Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight; and Saturday and Sunday from noon to midnight. Tickets cost $1 and rides are three to six tickets each. Unlimited ride wristbands are $30.
“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $26 to $100 and available at boxoffice.tamu.edu.
“Jeeves Takes a Bow,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15; student and senior tickets are $12. stagecenter.net.
“The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m. at Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center on Coulter Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Bryan school district employees are admitted free. For tickets, visit thelittlemermaidbhs.ludus.com or call 209-2400. Performances are also scheduled Saturday.
“Villainy The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. at Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Tickets are $20 for 13 and older and $15 for youth ages 3 through 12. Reservations are recommended by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com.
Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens to share, listen and uplift each other during difficult times in their lives; led by trained adult facilitators. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:30 p.m., online event. The theme is The Year of Design for Health. Visit tx.ag/AFH22 for a link to the Zoom meeting.
Professional wrestling, 7:30 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Tickets are $10 to $60. go.theeagle.com/wrestling.
LIVE MUSIC
Mike Ryan, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $15. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Great American Boxcar Chorus, Joey McGee, Grifters & Shills, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.
Push to Start with Jon Couch and the Cushions, 8 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. General admission is free; premium tickets are $10. grandstaffordtheater.com.
Jasper, Mad Rant and The Grivettes, starting at 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Tell Runyan, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Brian Sacco, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Jake Waylon, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.
Kites, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Wesley Barlow, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
The Southern Degenerates, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
What’s Left Band, 7:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through March 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.
Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.