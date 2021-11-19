Calendar for Friday

. Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at RE/MAX of Bryan-College Station, 4121 Texas 6 in College Station. Email mpalasota@remax.net for information. BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex. South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station. Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. A safe environment to experience and celebrate God’s healing power. Praise, worship and discussion. LIVE MUSIC Newsboys, 7 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus. The Grammy-nominated Christian pop/rock band will perform as part of the Step Into the Light Tour, which also features Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at reedarena.com or by calling 888-992-4443. Read Southall Band, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $15. go.theeagle.com/harrys. Timothy Jacob Band, 7 p.m. on the Front Porch in Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Matthew Gonzaba, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Live at Lake Walk, 7 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free outdoor concert. Joey Kipfer, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Robert Zientek and Friends, 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham. Randy C. Moore, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Erica Michelle, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free. Mitch Marcoulier, 8 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Playing the music of James Taylor, The Eagles, Little Feat, Bog Seger and more. Tickets are $5 and only available at go.theeagle.com/deeproots. EXHIBITS Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. “How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7 at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the photographs, correspondence and journals of Jacob Riis, a reporter who devoted his life to social reform and led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org. “Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.