Calendar for Friday

The Sexual Assault Resource Center will host An Evening Under the Stars on Oct. 8 at Brownstone Reserve, 7961 F.M. 2038 in Bryan, with cocktails beginning at 6:30 p.m. The fundraiser will include a silent auction and door prizes as well as dinner and dancing. Tickets are available for $125 at go.theeagle.com/sarc.
FRIDAY
EVENTS A&M Consolidated High School homecoming carnival, 4 to 7 p.m. at the school’s practice soccer field. The event will include carnival booths, food trucks, games, music and more.
Washington County Fair, through Saturday at 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham. Children’s day; craft and vendor booths; antique farm equipment display; commercial heifer halter show at 8 a.m.; children’s petting zoo opens at 10 a.m.; colt show at 11 a.m.; junior livestock auction at 2 p.m.; carnival opens at 6 p.m.; rodeo at 7:30 p.m.; Allison Crowson concert at 5 p.m.; Carson Jeffrey concert at 7 p.m., followed by Giovannie and the Hired Guns at 9 p.m. and Jason Boland and the Stragglers at 11 p.m. washingtoncofair.com.
Buffalo Stampede and Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. rodeo at the Leon County Expo Center. Rodeo tickets will be $12 at the gate or $10 in advance.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:40 p.m., online event. The topic is health care expansion projects during a pandemic. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health21 and for a link to the Zoom meeting.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. A safe environment to experience and celebrate God’s healing power. Praise, worship and discussion.
LIVE MUSIC
Jazz Night on the Green, 7 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. Jazz music presented by Friends of Chamber Music. century-square.com/events.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Peaches & Creme, 9 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Tickets are $10 in advance. go.theeagle.com/thetap.
Andrew Wade, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Nate Nelson, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Noah Wenzel, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Free.
Hilary York, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Erica Michelle, 8 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Joey Kipfer, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free.
Kate Watson, 6 p.m. at Las Palapas, 701 Texas Ave. in College Station. Free.
Robert Zientek & Friends, 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham. Free.
Shadow Canyon, 9 p.m. at Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Evocative Objects: Still Life Painting in Texas, through Oct. 3 at the Stark Art Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/evocative.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Maximum & Minimum with Black and White art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The abstract show is by Natasha Kanevski and Eric Wagoner. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Steamlands art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The exhibition of metal art sculpture is by Del Rio artist Bernardo Meza. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.