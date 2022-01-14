Calendar for Friday

The Backing the Blue hockey tournament, a fundraiser for the 100 Club, will be Feb. 4-6 at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station. The four-game tournament will include four teams. Anyone interested in playing, being a sponsor or donating money can email sdowling@bryantx.gov or call 209-5541. The 100 Club is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed or injured in the line of duty.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. The free “evening of praise” will feature keynote speaker Somerville High School Principal Derron Robinson, music and dance performances and special recognition of community members who have made significant impacts. The event is free. Dinner will be served by K&J Southern Cuisine. The menu options are chicken and waffles or shrimp and grits, and dinner tickets cost $12 per plate or $25 for both entrees.
“The Addams Family, the Musical Comedy,” 7 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School auditorium, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door for children, seniors, students, senior citizens, members of the military and College Station school district staff members. General admission for adults is $13 online and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at amcshchoir.org/musical. Performances also are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the College Station Police Department, 800 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. Email lmcguill@cstx.gov for more information.
“Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag” gallery opening, 4:30 p.m. at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
HiFi Band, 6 to 9 p.m. at Yankee’s Tavern, 10328 F.M. 244 in the Carlos area.
Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Joey Kipfer, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in the Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Aaron Watson, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets are $20. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Brian Thomas, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304, Navasota.
Colton French, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Dustin Sims and Jesse Peyton, 8 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. General admission tickets are $25. go.theeagle.com/sims.
Jennifer Foster and Robert Parker Jr. Duo, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham.
Briana Adams, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. No cover.
Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Rob Moorman & Co., 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham.
Lightnin’ Ben & The Thunder, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS The People Who Made Our Town, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chappell Hill Historical Museum, 9220 Poplar St. in Chappell Hill. The exhibit highlights the products, people, transportation and daily life of those in the community. Admission is free.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.