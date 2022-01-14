Calendar for Friday

The Backing the Blue hockey tournament, a fundraiser for the 100 Club, will be Feb. 4-6 at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station. The four-game tournament will include four teams. Anyone interested in playing, being a sponsor or donating money can email sdowling@bryantx.gov or call 209-5541. The 100 Club is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed or injured in the line of duty.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Keeping the Dream Alive Celebration, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. The free “evening of praise” will feature keynote speaker Somerville High School Principal Derron Robinson, music and dance performances and special recognition of community members who have made significant impacts. The event is free. Dinner will be served by K&J Southern Cuisine. The menu options are chicken and waffles or shrimp and grits, and dinner tickets cost $12 per plate or $25 for both entrees.