Calendar for Friday

FRIDAY
Wagner’s Carnival, 6 to 11 p.m. at Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.
An Evening Under the Stars, 6:30 p.m. at Brownstone Reserve, 7961 F.M. 2038, east of Bryan. A fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Resource Center. Tickets are available for $125 at go.theeagle.com/sarc.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Bryan Ghost Walk, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Walking tours of Downtown Bryan. $10 to $18. bryanghostwalk.com.
World Series of Team Roping, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Friday's qualifying events begin at 9 a.m.
Friday Night Live, 7 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Food, music and games for fifth through eighth graders. Admission is $1.
“Barefoot in the Park,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 12:40 p.m., online event. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health21 for a link to the Zoom meeting.
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. A safe environment to experience and celebrate God’s healing power. Praise, worship and discussion.
Suicide loss peer support group, noon at Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 4001 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Free and open to adults who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan; brazoschurchpantry.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Robert Earl Keen with the Josh Abbott Band, Shane Smith & The Saints and John Baumann, 6 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. Tickets are $45 and available at go.theeagle.com/concert.
Brazos Authority, 7 p.m. on the Front Porch at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.
Axiom Brass Quintet, 7 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. Free.
Mary Charlotte, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Xavier Joseph, 8 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.
Cullen Lampe Duo, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Payton Howie, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Jesse Stratton, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Live At Lake Walk, 8 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free concert every Friday before home football games.
Trey Yenger, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m. at Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Reagan Quinn, 6 p.m. at Las Palapas, 701 Texas Ave. in College Station. Free.
Johnny and Lise McNally, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free.
Steve Noack, 6 p.m. at Funky Junky, 106 N. Main St. in Caldwell.
Trent Cowie, 7 p.m. at Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.
Crossroads Band, 7 p.m. at Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. No cover charge.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, through Oct. 20 at the Wright Gallery in the Langford Architecture Building on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features autobiographical drawings that reference artist Mayuko Ono Gray’s experience living in Japan and the U.S. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.