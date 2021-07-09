Calendar for Friday

1 event to mark on your calendar
A car wash on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Madisonville Fire Department, 1617 E. Main St., will raise money for the North Zulch cheerleaders cheer camp. Small vehicles are $15 and large vehicle will be $20.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Drive-in movie, gates open at 6:30 p.m. at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex, 5440 N. Texas Ave, for a showing of “Jurassic Park.” The cost is $5 per vehicle.
Buffalo Cornhole Tournament, through Saturday at the Leon County Expo Center. Public admission is $10. Following Friday’s competition, there will be a dance for competitors and spectators from 9 p.m. to midnight, featuring live music by Fly By Nighters band. Food and merchandise vendors will be on-site. For more information, call 903-388-4930.
Suicide loss peer support group, noon at Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 4001 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Free and open to adults who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Forsyth’s Summer Storytime Series, 10 a.m. Fridays in June at the MSC Forsyth Galleries on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. An art-themed story and project for children ages 3 to 6. RSVP at tx.ag/storytime21.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Scott & White Clinic on University Drive in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. century-square.com/events.
Shinyribs, 8 p.m. at Stage 12 in the College Station Brookshire Brothers store, 455 George Bush Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $20. go.theeagle.com/shinyribs.
Corey Kent, 9 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Tickets are $12 at the door.
Trent Herrera Band, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Tim Frailick, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free
Terry Easterwood and Dave Durkovic, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
Live music series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
From Parts Unknown, Mutant Love and Sykotic Tendencies, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $5.
Luke Garrison and the Fallback Plan, 7:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Caldwell. Free.
Ryan Donohue, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Growing Harmony: Taking Root, through July 18 at The Gardens at Texas A&M University, 578 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station. Tour the gardens while listening to musical compositions by Texas A&M performance studies staff members and students available for download through a free mobile app
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.