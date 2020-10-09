Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Millican Reserve’s annual Pumpkinpalooza will include a pumpkin patch, a trail run, food trucks and a music festival. Runs start at 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The pumpkin patch opens at 10 a.m., with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10, and proceeds will benefit the Millican Alliance, a nonprofit organization focused on wildlife conservation, outdoor recreation, the arts and sustainable agriculture. For more information about the Oct. 17 event, visit pumpkinpaloozabcs.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 1212 Lucky St. in Bryan. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available.
World Series of Team roping, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. Roping starts at 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Century Square Biergarten, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. The theme is health care preparedness for hazard responses, and this week’s topic will focus on hospital bed maximization. Email jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code. tx.ag/Arch4Health.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 1212 Lucky St. in Bryan. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available.
NAMI Brazos Valley Walks Your Way virtual event, 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to walk a 5K or pick another activity to do in an effort to raise awareness about mental health issues. There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. To participate, visit www.namiwalks.org/brazosvalley or call 774-4713.
Chloe Roo’s Fast and Furious 5K, virtual and in-person event benefiting Urgent Animals of Hearne. Packet pickup starts at 8 a.m., with the race beginning at 9 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. Registration information: http://bit.ly/chloeroo.
World Series of Team roping, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. Roping starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Truck-trailer backing competition, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Starlight Ballroom, 11538 F.M. 3058 in Snook. Competition includes amateur and professional divisions. $15 entry fee, with proceeds benefiting Curly Horse Advocates, a nonprofit that helps with animal rescues, adoptions, scholarships and more. curlyhorseadvocates.org.
Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley candidate forum, noon. Online event. Visit the group’s Facebook page for the link.
BSA Troop 159 car wash, 8 a.m. to noon at The Metro Center, 3833 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Scouts will be washing cars for donations.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Motorcycle meetup, 11 a.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, bike wash, music along with a food truck and hot dog stand.
Ghostbusters, Edge General Store, 7250 Edge Cut Off Road. Visit the pumpkin patch, and watch Ghostbusters afterward. The movie starts at dark. Take a chair or blanket.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Candidate forum and pulled pork lunch, Campbell-Williams VFW Post 4458, 1644 Texas 36 in Caldwell. Lunch starts at 11 a.m., with a candidate forum starting at 1 p.m. Candidates for Caldwell mayor, city council and Caldwell school board have been invited. Cost for the lunch will be $10, with proceeds going to veterans causes.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.
