Calendar for Friday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Millican Reserve’s annual Pumpkinpalooza will include a pumpkin patch, a trail run, food trucks and a music festival. Runs start at 7:30 a.m., 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The pumpkin patch opens at 10 a.m., with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10, and proceeds will benefit the Millican Alliance, a nonprofit organization focused on wildlife conservation, outdoor recreation, the arts and sustainable agriculture. For more information about the Oct. 17 event, visit pumpkinpaloozabcs.com.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 1212 Lucky St. in Bryan. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available.

World Series of Team roping, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. Roping starts at 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.