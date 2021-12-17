Calendar for Friday

“Elf, the Musical,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in the Tejas Center in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.

“A Tuna Christmas,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Adult tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.

Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.