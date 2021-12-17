Calendar for Friday

The city of College Station is hosting a hunter safety certification course on Jan. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lick Creek Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road. The class is for ages 9 and older and costs $20 per person, plus a $5 fee for Texas Parks and Wildlife. Registration ends Jan. 21. Register at go.theeagle.com/hunter.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Holiday Edition Night Bazaar, 6 to 10 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The event features a variety of Brazos Valley artisans, producers and crafters selling items.
Cookies with Santa, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Frost Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Holiday cookies and photos with Santa. Free and open to the public.
Camp Hearne Ghost Walk, 5:45 p.m. at the former World War II prisoner of war camp north of Hearne. Good shoes and flashlights are recommended for the short walk. Golf carts are available for those who can’t make the walk. Snacks and hot wassail will follow.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. stagecenter.net.
“Elf, the Musical,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in the Tejas Center in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
“A Tuna Christmas,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Adult tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
Merry and Bright, Maroon and White at the Gardens. A holiday light display through Jan. 3. The Gardens is on the West Campus of Texas A&M at the intersection of John Kimbrough Boulevard and Penberthy Road, across from Reed Arena. The display is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the weekends in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97.
Blood drive, 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at South Star Bank, 702 W. US 209 in Franklin. Email jessica.vega@southstarbank.com for information.
“The Polar Express,” 6 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station. Come in your pajamas and bring a blanket for a movie night showing of the classic Christmas movie. There also will be a free hot chocolate bar.
Cowboy Christmas Ball at the Burleson County Cowboy Church, 300 County Road 169 in Caldwell. Meal at 6 p.m. with the Dennis Ivey Band performing at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $25; children 12 and under are $10.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Connecting Point Church, 410 Harvey Road in College Station. A safe environment to experience and celebrate God’s healing power. Praise, worship and discussion.
LIVE MUSIC
Blaggards, 9:30 p.m. at O’Bannon’s Taphouse, 103 Boyett St. in College Station.
Julia Hatfield, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Coulter Brown, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
The Tombstone Trio, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham.
Robert Zientek & Family, 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham.
Chris Castro, 8 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304, Navasota.
Randy C. Moore, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Tennessee Stiffs, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Joey Kipfer, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Peter Lieuwen Trio, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Christmas Carols with Ken Medema, 6 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Chuch, 417 University Drive in College Station.
Risky Liver, 7 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. No cover charge.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.