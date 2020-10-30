Calendar for Friday

Main Street Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo. Vendors will be offering clothing, gifts, food, handmade jewelry, home and holiday decor, soaps, candles and more. Admission is $5, or $4 with a nonperishable food donation. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.

Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.

Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.