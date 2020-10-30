Calendar for Friday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
College Station High School theater students will stage a production of Jungalbook next month, with live performances Nov. 13 and 14. In addition to socially distanced performances at Lake Walk Town Center in Bryan, the school will stream the performances online. Tickets can be purchased in advance at cshstheatre.com starting Sunday. Adult tickets are $7, students are $5 and children under the age of 5 are free.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Halloweentown, a free, family event will offer socially distanced trick-or-treating in Downtown Bryan. The outdoor event on Main Street between William Joel Bryan Parkway and 23rd Street, and 24th Street between Bryan Avenue and Tabor Road, will include trick-or-treating and photo booths from 4 to 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged and masks or face coverings are required.
Trunk-or-treat drive-thru, free, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the south parking lot of Rudder High School off Austin’s Colony Parkway. Volunteers will be passing out candy. Participants must wear masks and stay in vehicles. The event will be followed by a showing of the movie Coco in the north parking lot. Admission to the movie is $15 per vehicle and only available in advance at https://rudderchoir.ludus.com/index.php. Space is limited.
Masquerade Ball, 8 p.m. at the Astin Mansion in Bryan. Food, music and entertainment. Face masks are required. Tickets start at $85 with proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley. For more information, visit astinmansion.ticketspice.com/masquerade-ball-2020.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. The theme is health care preparedness for hazard responses, and this week’s topic will focus on COVID-19 and disadvantaged citizens. Email jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code. tx.ag/Arch4Health.
Owl-O-Ween, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Scavenger hunt, challenges and other activities. Costumes encouraged. Regular museum admission rates apply and masks are required. Details: www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Saturday at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Saturday. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Midnight yell practice, online event. Visit facebook.com/aggienetwork for a virtual yell practice, starting at 11:59 p.m.
Century Square Biergarten, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 7 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Main Street Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo. Vendors will be offering clothing, gifts, food, handmade jewelry, home and holiday decor, soaps, candles and more. Admission is $5, or $4 with a nonperishable food donation. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
